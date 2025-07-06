Massive Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar; One Dead, Five Injured

A firecracker factory explosion in Tamil Nadu has claimed one life and left five others injured. | Image: X

Virudhunagar: A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Sunday left one person dead and five others seriously injured, sparking panic in the area.

The incident occurred at a firecracker unit in Keezhathailpati village near Sattur, where a sudden fire broke out during work hours.

A video from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as emergency response teams rushed in.



The blast occurred at a unit owned by a man named Ganesan. According to sources, the factory had more than 50 rooms. The incident began when a fire suddenly broke out in one of the rooms as workers commenced their morning duties. The flames quickly spread, destroying at least 10 rooms within minutes.

Fire and rescue teams responded promptly and took nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control. Local residents and workers from nearby units also assisted in the firefighting efforts.

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the police and revenue departments were also present at the site and supported rescue operations using a JCB machine.

Following the explosion, a man named Loganathan, associated with the factory, was arrested.

The owner of the unit is currently absconding, and police have launched a search to locate him. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and assessing the extent of damage caused by the blast.