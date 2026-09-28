Video: Mountainside Turns Into Raging Mud In Seconds As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In Nepal

Nepal: Dramatic visuals emerging from flood-hit Nepal show mountainsides collapsing, raging floodwaters sweeping through affected areas and residents fleeing as the country battles the impact of three days of relentless rain. Multiple videos circulating on social media capture the terrifying scale of the floods and landslides across several parts of the country.

Nepal is once again battling a major natural disaster, barely a month after the devastating August 26 flash floods. The heavy rainfall has triggered floods and landslides across several districts, causing widespread destruction and leaving several people missing.

Manang, Myagdi, Baglung, Parbat and Palpa are among the worst-hit districts, while several areas in the southern Terai region are struggling with water-logging and erosion.

One of the videos shows residents screaming in fear as a huge section of a mountainside suddenly gives way, sending rocks and debris rushing downhill. Other visuals emerging from the affected areas show the extent of flooding and damage caused by the swollen rivers.

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Floods, Landslides Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Nepal

Officials say the most impacted regions are Baglung, Myagdi, Manang, and Palpa, as well as Mithila municipality in Dhanusha district. Several people are still missing after the landslides, floods, and avalanche. Police reported that 10 people are missing in Manang, three in Myagdi, and one in Baglung. Lamjung has reported two injuries, while Baglung and Myagdi have each reported one injured person.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority stated that the Kali Gandaki River has caused the largest amount of damage. The Narayani and Tinau rivers have overflowed in some areas, causing flooding, erosion, and waterlogging.

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The disaster has affected 747 families. Authorities reported that 143 houses have been entirely destroyed and an additional 51 have experienced partial damage.

In Gandaki province, 195 houses have been totally destroyed, 26 have suffered partial damage, and 270 more are at risk of being damaged. About 1,500 individuals from 435 families have been forced to leave their homes.

Parbat has become the most damaged district out of Gandaki's 11 districts when it comes to physical destruction. At least 106 homes have been completely destroyed, with four others sustaining partial damage, leading to 540 individuals from 162 families being displaced from their homes.

The destruction extends beyond residential areas. Six bridges have been totally destroyed and two of them are only partly damaged. Three government buildings have been completely destroyed, and three more have suffered partial damage. Fifteen animal shelters have also been damaged, leading to the loss of farm animals. Three two-wheelers and fifteen four-wheelers have been damaged.

Avalanche Hits Himalayan Expedition, 10 Still Missing

The disaster has also hit the high mountains. An avalanche struck the Himlung Himal region in Narphu, Manang on Sunday, impacting a group of people involved in a Himalayan expedition.

Acting head of the Manang District Police Office, Police Inspector Binod Bohara, stated that the avalanche happened following several days of rainfall. The group that was impacted included 22 individuals, such as nine mountaineers and thirteen support staff who had traveled for the Himalayan expedition.

Ten people from the group have successfully made contact from Phu village in Narphu, but the location of the other ten is still unknown.

A helicopter was sent from Kathmandu to help with the search and rescue efforts. However, bad weather stopped the mission from moving forward on Sunday. The police mentioned that the search operation will start again on Monday morning.

Bridge Washed Away, Hydropower Projects Hit

The swollen Kali Gandaki River has also caused disruption in the connection between Syangja and Gulmi after washing away a concrete bridge that linked the two districts. The bridge was damaged in the days leading up to Sunday, but a sudden rise in the river's level eventually swept it entirely away.

The increasing water level led authorities to completely open all three gates of the Mirmi dam at the 144-MW Kali Gandaki 'A' hydropower project in Beltari, Syangja. Power generation at the project was then stopped.

The flooding has caused additional damage to towers 21 and 22 of the 220-kV Kali Gandaki Corridor transmission line, which runs between Dana in Myagdi and Kushma in Parbat. Issues with the Kushma-New Butwal transmission line have also affected the generation of 358.2 MW of electricity.