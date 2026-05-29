Video Of Bengal Minister & BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Riding Rs 53-Lakh Luxury Bike Without Helmet Goes Viral

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has triggered a controversy after a video showing him riding a luxury motorcycle without wearing a helmet went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Kolkata’s Eco Park.

The price of the bike has also become a talking point. According to reports, the motorcycle seen in the video is a premium luxury bike priced at around ₹53 lakh.

In the viral video, Ghosh can be seen riding the high-end motorcycle, while another person is seated behind him. What drew sharp attention online was that both of them appeared to be without helmets.

Ghosh, a senior BJP leader and former president of the party’s West Bengal unit, is often associated with his outspoken style, with sections of the Bengal media referring to him as “Dabangg Dilip”. However, the latest video has shifted the conversation from his political image to questions over road safety.

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The video of Ghosh's helmet-less ride is drawing criticism on social media, with a netizen saying, "Inko toh allowed hai. Ye toh mantri hai."

So far, there has been no major public clarification from Ghosh.

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Dilip Ghosh riding bike without helmet in 2024

A video of Dilip Ghosh riding a bike in 2024 had also attracted much political attention. In the video, he was seen riding the bike with Durgapur West party MLA Laxman Ghorui sitting behind him. Both of them were not wearing helmets. The incident took place after Ghosh took a morning walk at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Maidan (Chitralaya Ground) in Durgapur.