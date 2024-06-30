Published 13:14 IST, June 30th 2024
Video: Severe Waterlogging Forces Moradabad Residents to Commute Via Boats, More Rains Likely
Situation is worse in the low-lying areas of the district including Bholanath Colony after the heavy downpours over the last few days.
Reported by: Digital Desk
People of Moradabad use boats to commute as the area suffers severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall | Image: ANI
13:14 IST, June 30th 2024