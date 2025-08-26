Updated 26 August 2025 at 15:33 IST
Video Shows Raging Chenab River, Alert Sounded For Low Lying Regions
A video showing the Chenab River crossing the danger mark has raised alarm across Jammu as continuous heavy rains batter the region for the third straight day.
- India News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Jammu: A video showing the Chenab River crossing the danger mark has raised alarm across Jammu as continuous heavy rains batter the region for the third straight day. The river, swollen by torrential downpours, has surged past warning levels, flooding low-lying areas and prompting emergency measures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, forecasting more heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 40 hours. Rivers including Tawi, Basantar, Ujh, Ravi, and Sahar Khad are also rising rapidly, with many already flowing at or above danger levels.
Authorities have suspended traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, due to landslides and stonefall at multiple locations in Ramban district. Roads in Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, and Kathua have also been closed due to damage from landslides or overflowing streams.
As a safety measure, all government and private schools across Jammu Division remain shut for the second consecutive day. The administration has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks and landslide-prone areas.
SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory for Srinagar-bound flights due to inclement weather.
District Helpline Numbers Issued:
Jammu – 0191-2571616
Samba – 01923-241004 / 246915
Kathua – 01922-238796
Poonch – 01965-2200888
Rajouri – 01962-295895
Udhampur – 01992-272727 / 272728
Reasi – 9419839557
Ramban – 01998-29550 / 266790
Doda – 9596776203
Kishtwar – 9484217492
Officials have also confirmed that India has shared flood data with Pakistan for the first time since suspending the Indus Waters Treaty communication, as Chenab and Ravi river waters flow into Pakistan and pose risks downstream.
More rain is expected until late August 27, with a brief break forecast before the next spell between August 30 and September 1. Authorities are on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 15:33 IST