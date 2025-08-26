Video Shows Raging Chenab River, Alert Sounded For Low Lying Regions

Jammu: A video showing the Chenab River crossing the danger mark has raised alarm across Jammu as continuous heavy rains batter the region for the third straight day. The river, swollen by torrential downpours, has surged past warning levels, flooding low-lying areas and prompting emergency measures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, forecasting more heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 40 hours. Rivers including Tawi, Basantar, Ujh, Ravi, and Sahar Khad are also rising rapidly, with many already flowing at or above danger levels.

Authorities have suspended traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, due to landslides and stonefall at multiple locations in Ramban district. Roads in Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, and Kathua have also been closed due to damage from landslides or overflowing streams.

As a safety measure, all government and private schools across Jammu Division remain shut for the second consecutive day. The administration has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks and landslide-prone areas.

SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory for Srinagar-bound flights due to inclement weather.

District Helpline Numbers Issued:

Jammu – 0191-2571616

Samba – 01923-241004 / 246915

Kathua – 01922-238796

Poonch – 01965-2200888

Rajouri – 01962-295895

Udhampur – 01992-272727 / 272728

Reasi – 9419839557

Ramban – 01998-29550 / 266790

Doda – 9596776203

Kishtwar – 9484217492

Officials have also confirmed that India has shared flood data with Pakistan for the first time since suspending the Indus Waters Treaty communication, as Chenab and Ravi river waters flow into Pakistan and pose risks downstream.