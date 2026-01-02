VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Guardrail Outside Bengaluru Mall, Pedestrians Have A Narrow Escape

Bengaluru: A speeding car rammed into a pedestrian near a mall in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar on Wednesday night. The driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the guardrails, hitting a girl on the pavement. The girl suffered minor injuries and other pedestrians too managed to escape unscathed.

Shocking Visuals Surface

The footage shows the vehicle deviating from the road towards the pavement all of a sudden, and then crashing into the roadside guardrails before hitting the pedestrian. Onlookers rushed to her aid, and a case was registered in the nearest police station promptly. Despite the severity of the impact, the girl has survived with minor injuries and is out of danger now. Besides the girl, four pedestrians, who were also present, have also escaped the accident. From the visuals, there is an indication that the driver may have lost complete control, thereby leading to the sharp, unanticipated left turn.