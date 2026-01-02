Republic World
  • VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Guardrail Outside Bengaluru Mall, Pedestrians Have A Narrow Escape

Updated 2 January 2026 at 13:51 IST

VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Guardrail Outside Bengaluru Mall, Pedestrians Have A Narrow Escape

The CCTV footage shows the vehicle deviating from the road towards the pavement, and then crashing into the roadside guardrails before hitting the pedestrian. Despite the severity of the impact, the girl has survived and is out of danger now.

Anushka De
Speeding car hits girl
CCTV footage screengrab | The driver is being interrogated on how the vehicle swerved to the left drastically | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A speeding car rammed into a pedestrian near a mall in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar on Wednesday night. The driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the guardrails, hitting a girl on the pavement. The girl suffered minor injuries and other pedestrians too managed to escape unscathed. 

The driver is now being questioned. Republic has accessed the CCTV footage of the incident. 

Shocking Visuals Surface 

The footage shows the vehicle deviating from the road towards the pavement all of a sudden, and then crashing into the roadside guardrails before hitting the pedestrian. Onlookers rushed to her aid, and a case was registered in the nearest police station promptly. Despite the severity of the impact, the girl has survived with minor injuries and is out of danger now. Besides the girl, four pedestrians, who were also present, have also escaped the accident. From the visuals, there is an indication that the driver may have lost complete control, thereby leading to the sharp, unanticipated left turn. 

The incident took place near the Mall of Asia around 10 PM on New Year's Eve.

While the driver is being interrogated on how the vehicle swerved to the left drastically, further investigation is underway.

