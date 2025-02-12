Video Surfaces Showing AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and Supporters' Aggression Towards Police

New Delhi: A video has surfaced showing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's supporters forcing people out of a police vehicle. This incident reportedly took place on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The video shows Khan and his supporters surrounding the police car, using abusive language, and opening the vehicle door to pull the supporters out.

According to Delhi Police, they had received information that Amanatullah Khan was standing with a crowd of supporters in his constituency late at night.

Since the Model Code of Conduct was in place, the police arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd. However, during this time, Khan and his supporters reportedly misbehaved with the police.