VIDEO | Toughest New Made-in-India Tablet Passes Smash Test, Ashwini Vaishnaw Proudly Boasts ‘Nahi Tootega!’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently launched a new "Made in India" tablet during the inauguration of VVDN Technologies' Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line in Manesar. To show its durability, Vaishnaw shared a video on social media where he tests the tablet’s strength.

In the video, Vaishnaw throws the tablet on the floor, tries to break it with his hands, and even stands on it to show how tough the tablet is. He then asks someone else to stand on it. The tablet doesn't break, and Vaishnaw proudly declares, "Designed in India, Made in India," and tweets, "नहीं टूटेगा!" (It won’t break!).

The video went viral, with people reacting both positively and humorously. Some praised the tablet’s durability, while others joked about how this new “stress test” could be used by tech companies.

Internet Reacts

The video sparked a lot of reactions online. Many people praised Vaishnaw for showcasing India’s growing tech abilities. Others made lighthearted comments, suggesting that this could become the new standard for testing tech products.

India’s Electronics Industry Growing Stronger

Vaishnaw also took the opportunity to talk about the growth of India’s electronics industry. He said that Indian-made products are gaining global recognition for their quality and commitment to protecting intellectual property (IP) rights. India has developed strong design capabilities, making products for industries like automobiles, power electronics, and security systems.