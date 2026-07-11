Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Who Were Onboard The Fateful Vessel Released

Phu Quoc: The Embassy of India in Hanoi, Vietnam, has released the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the fateful boat that capsized in Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, killing at least 15 Indians.

The speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was carrying tourists from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized at around 1 pm, around 400 metres into the sea.

Here is the full list of Indians who were on the speedboat:

Balasubramani Palanisamy Selvam Pitchiah Senthil Kumar Jayavel Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman Muruga Prabhu Arumugam Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham Sridhar Nagalamadugu Vigneshvar Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Ramasubbu Dharmarajan Abuthalkha Radhakrishnan Gopal Sridhar Annavi Vamsheedar Zahirudeen Senjadaivel Sundarrajan Cellur Ramraj Kuppusamy Sohan Raviteja Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed Rajeev Kalaivanan Balaji Natesan Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara Ravisankar Sugumaran Vipul Uttam Chand Santosh Kumar Shantilal Jain Babu Kuppuswamy Alagurajan Sivasamy Vasantha Kumar Anandhan Sreedhar Mudiam Jaya Lakshmi Gelli Kishore Gelli Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas Loveni Thomas Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan

Four people from Andhra Pradesh are still said to be missing following the tragic incident.

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Many Victims Worked With Lava Mobiles

As per reports, many of the people onboard the speedboat were employees or distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company that manufactures smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Helpline Numbers

The Indian Embassy described the incident as “tragic”, saying that search and rescue operation is being carried out by local authorities. The Embassy has set up a control room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City in order to provide information and assistance to affected families. The control room can be reached at the following numbers:

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+84 36 281 7930

+84 91 552 37 14

+84 33 452 0414

A control room, which has been established by the Embassy in Hanoi, can be reached at +84 91 308 9165.

The General Administration (NRI) Department of the Government of Telangana has also established a control room, which can be reached at the following numbers:

9885371189

7997959754

9989654807

7997959779

WATCH

PM Modi Condoles Death

PM Modi's X post | Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”