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Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Who Were Onboard The Fateful Vessel Released

The Indian Embassy has released the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the fateful boat that capsized in Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, killing at least 15 Indians.

Nidhi Sinha
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Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Who Were Onboard The Fateful Vessel Released
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Who Were Onboard The Fateful Vessel Released | Image: X

Phu Quoc: The Embassy of India in Hanoi, Vietnam, has released the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the fateful boat that capsized in Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, killing at least 15 Indians.

The speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was carrying tourists from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized at around 1 pm, around 400 metres into the sea.

Here is the full list of Indians who were on the speedboat:

  1. Balasubramani Palanisamy
  2. Selvam Pitchiah
  3. Senthil Kumar Jayavel
  4. Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy
  5. Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman
  6. Muruga Prabhu Arumugam
  7. Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham
  8. Sridhar Nagalamadugu
  9. Vigneshvar Nallapeta Adiseshaiah
  10. Ramasubbu Dharmarajan
  11. Abuthalkha Radhakrishnan Gopal
  12. Sridhar Annavi
  13. Vamsheedar Zahirudeen
  14. Senjadaivel Sundarrajan
  15. Cellur Ramraj Kuppusamy
  16. Sohan Raviteja
  17. Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed
  18. Rajeev Kalaivanan
  19. Balaji Natesan
  20. Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara
  21. Ravisankar Sugumaran
  22. Vipul Uttam Chand
  23. Santosh Kumar Shantilal Jain
  24. Babu Kuppuswamy
  25. Alagurajan Sivasamy
  26. Vasantha Kumar Anandhan
  27. Sreedhar Mudiam
  28. Jaya Lakshmi Gelli
  29. Kishore Gelli
  30. Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas
  31. Loveni Thomas
  32. Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan

Four people from Andhra Pradesh are still said to be missing following the tragic incident.

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Many Victims Worked With Lava Mobiles

As per reports, many of the people onboard the speedboat were employees or distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company that manufactures smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Helpline Numbers

The Indian Embassy described the incident as “tragic”, saying that search and rescue operation is being carried out by local authorities. The Embassy has set up a control room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City in order to provide information and assistance to affected families. The control room can be reached at the following numbers:

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  • +84 36 281 7930
  • +84 91 552 37 14
  • +84 33 452 0414

A control room, which has been established by the Embassy in Hanoi, can be reached at +84 91 308 9165.

The General Administration (NRI) Department of the Government of Telangana has also established a control room, which can be reached at the following numbers:

  • 9885371189
  • 7997959754
  • 9989654807
  • 7997959779

WATCH

PM Modi Condoles Death

PM Modi's X post | Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. 

In a post on X, the PM wrote, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”

He added, “Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
Published On: