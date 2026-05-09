Vijay Crosses 118 At 5 PM, TN Governor Cancels Kerala Visit, May Meet TVK Chief Soon

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM-in-waiting Vijay, may have finally got the numbers, as of 5 pm on Saturday. However, the actor-politician may be left hanging, since the Governor may be leaving for a scheduled visit at 7:10 pm.

As per reports from the Lok Bhavan, Governor Arlekar is all set to fly out at around 7 to Kerala. This leaves Vijay hanging in the lurch all over the weekend, when the alliance arithmetic has a possiblity of change.

However, sources have indicated that the Governor may be cancelling his visit and stay on in Tamil Nadu.

How The Numbers Finally Stacked Up

Two regional parties on whom Vijay's TVK was dependent to prove its majority, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have extended their much-needed support to the actor, possibly ending the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu. With the support of these two parties, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs, two above the majority mark needed to form the government in the state.

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The Much-Awaited Letter Of Support

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan has given the official confirmation letter of the party's unconditional support to TVK to Aadhav Arjuna, who is the General Secretary for Election Campaign Management for Vijay's party.

Vanni Arasu, one of the VCK leaders who won the election, in the letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said, “I, Vanni Arasu, as the Leader of the Legislature Party of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on behalf of our two Members of Legislative Assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam under the leadership of its President and Legislative Party Leader, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the Government in the State of Tamil Nadu.”

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