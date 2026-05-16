Tamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios: CM Vijay Keeps Home & Police, KA Sengottaiyan Gets Finance; Full List of 10 Ministers
TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay has retained key portfolios including Home, Police, Public Administration, and Women & Youth Welfare, while allocating other departments like Health, Finance, Education, and Industries among his nine cabinet ministers.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Days after actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay officially began his tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he recommended the allocation of portfolios for his newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, which was later approved by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
The portfolio distribution gives a clearer picture of how the new TVK government plans to divide responsibilities across governance, infrastructure, welfare and administration.
Key Cabinet Portfolios List
The Tamil Nadu government released the official list of 10 ministers, including the chief minister.
Key Portfolio Allocations:
Advertisement
- C. Joseph Vijay – Home, Police, Public Administration, Women & Youth Welfare: Chief Minister Vijay has retained some of the government’s most powerful and sensitive departments, including Home, Police, Public Administration and General Administration.
- K.G. Arunraj – Health & Family Welfare
- Aadhav Arjuna – Public Works & Sports Development
- Raj Mohan – School Education & Communication
- T.K. Prabhu – Natural Resources
- K.A. Sengottaiyan – Finance
- P. Venkataramanan – Food & Civil Supplies
- S. Keerthana – Industries
- R. Nirmalkumar – Energy & Law
- N. Anand – Rural Development & Water Resources
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.