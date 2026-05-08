Vijay's TVK Finally Has The Majority After Support From VCK, Left, Congress: Sources
Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally has the majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu, sources said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally has the majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu, sources said.
Apart from Congress, TVK has received support from VCK, CPI (M) and CPI. Here are the number of seats these parties won in the Assembly elections:
VCK- 2 seats
CPI- 2 seats
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CPI (M)- 2 seats
Congress- 5 seats
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With the support of these parties, Vijay now has a total of 118 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly, which is the majority mark needed to form the government.
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