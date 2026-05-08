Vijay's TVK Finally Has The Majority After Support From VCK, Left, Congress: Sources

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally has the majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

Apart from Congress, TVK has received support from VCK, CPI (M) and CPI. Here are the number of seats these parties won in the Assembly elections:

VCK- 2 seats

CPI- 2 seats

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CPI (M)- 2 seats

Congress- 5 seats

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