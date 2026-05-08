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  • Vijay's TVK Finally Has The Majority After Support From VCK, Left, Congress: Sources

Vijay's TVK Finally Has The Majority After Support From VCK, Left, Congress: Sources

Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally has the majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

Nidhi Sinha
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Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally has the majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu, sources said. 

Apart from Congress, TVK has received support from VCK, CPI (M) and CPI. Here are the number of seats these parties won in the Assembly elections:

VCK- 2 seats

CPI- 2 seats

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CPI (M)- 2 seats

Congress- 5 seats

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With the support of these parties, Vijay now has a total of 118 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly, which is the majority mark needed to form the government.

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Nidhi Sinha
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