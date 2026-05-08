Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 am As Stalemate Ends

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy is set to take oath as the Chef Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow at 11 am. This comes after he met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today for the third time in three days and staked claim to form the government in the state with the backing of 120 MLAs.

Vijay stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu

In the last two meetings, the Governor rejected Vijay's bid to form the government, telling him that he was short of majority and needed to come back with fresh numbers. However, this time he met the government with the the support of 120 MLAs.

Notably, 118 is the magic number of seats needed to form the government in the state.

How Did Vijay Secure The Majority Mark?

Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totaled to 107 as of now.

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In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, Congress ended its alliance with outgoing CM MK Stalin's DMK party and extended support to TVK earlier this week. Congress won five seats in the elections, hence, with its support TVK's strength jumped to 112 MLAs.

However, Vijay still needed six more MLAs to reach the majority mark.

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The stalemate finally ended when VCK, CPI (M) and CPI extended support to TVK. With the alliance of these three parties, Vijay finally had the backing of 118 MLAs. Later, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also pledged its support to Vijay.

Here are the number of seats contributed by the allies:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) - 2 seats

Congress - 5 seats

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2 seats

Conditional & Non-Conditional Support To Vijay

Vijay Thalapathy, whose political debut has taken Tamil Nadu by a storm, got both conditional and non-conditional support from parties to form the government.

Congress, which was the first party to back Vijay, had demanded that TVK should not ally with any “communal forces”.

“Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India,” the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has reportedly asked Vijay for Deputy Chief Minister's post as a condition for extending support to TVK. VCK is likely to get a ministry in the state government, sources said. It is also reported that VCK wants its chief Thol Thirumavalavan to fight elections from Tiruchirappalli East.

Notably, Tiruchirappalli East seat was won by Vijay in the recently-concluded elections. Since he also clinched victory from Perambur, he will have to resign from one seat, that will undergo fresh polls.

TVK's Blockbuster Performance

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by Vijay in February 2024, made a historic debut in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, shaking up the state's traditional political landscape.

TVK swept the elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.