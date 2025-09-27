Updated 27 September 2025 at 22:38 IST
Vijay Turns His Back On Karur Stampede Victims, Leaves District Soon After Rally Turns Deadly | Watch
Even as 31 people have died in the Karur stampede and 58 people have been admitted and are receiving treatment for their injuries, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was seen leaving the district via Trichy airport.
Actor Vijay was seen rushing off from the airport at Trichy soon after the stampede tragedy that unfolded at his rally in Karur. It is being reported that over 30,000 people turned up for Vijay's roadshow and there, many, including women and children started to faint due to overcrowding. As per former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji 31 people have died in the stampede and 58 people have been admitted and are receiving treatment for their injuries, Many are feared critically injured and the death toll may rise.
Vijay was seen leaving the district from the Trichy airport soon after the stampede. Many have called for his and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) accountability in the matter. However, as he left from the district soon after a deadly stampede unfolded there and many are still being taken to hospitals for treatment, his move irked many.
About Vijay's absence from hospitals, TVK spokesperson said, "Vijay cannot come to hospital. If Vijay goes to hospital, there will be another stampede."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said news from Karur was concerning and also said he had instructed former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and the District Collector to ensure immediate treatment for the people who were caught in the stampede. PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered their condolences to the bereaved and their families.
Actor Rajinikanth expressed his condolences to the affected families in stampede during Vijay’s TVK rally. “The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured," he wrote in a post on X.
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) sought police permission for its leader Vijay’s roadshow, stating that it expected a crowd of only 10,000 people, a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on September 25 has revealed. However, overcrowding led to a stampede and loss of lives.
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 22:36 IST