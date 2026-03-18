Vijay Was Offered CM's Post, Did Not 'Succumb to Delhi', Says TVK Leader Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls | Image: ANI/File

Chennai: As seat sharing murmurs continue to create ripples across the political canvass in Tamil Nadu just ahead of the assembly polls, TVK, the brand new political entrant in this election seems to have ruled out any tie up with any political outfit.

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna went ahead to claim that his party chief Vijay was even made the generous offer of the chief minister's post along with an equal share in seats with its ally.

While Arjuna remained tight-lipped about the party which made the generous offer to Vijay, he only mentioned that Vijay would 'not succumb to Delhi for the Chief Minister's post,' setting off speculations that it could be the BJP.

The TVK General Secretary said that the 'party' wanted a seat-share pact with Vijay, but he reportedly refused the offer.

Advertisement

"Vijay is not (the kind of) person who will succumb to Delhi for the sake of the Chief Minister's post. They gave us all kinds of offers... from 50 to 90 seats. But all that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of the people and not the post," Arjuna reportedly said on Tuesday.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that the BJP has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to the actor-turned-politician, if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Some sources have even suggested that the BJP even offered 80 seats the the TVK. Many political sources had suggested that the two parties entered into its final stages of their negotiations.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu is all set to got to polls on April 27. While the state has often seen a direct competition between the two regional Dravidian parties, DMK and the AIADMK, the two national parties the Congress and the BJP has often stayed limited to being alliance partners. This time, the entry of actor-politician Vijay, into the political turf has made electoral calculations complicated in the southern state.

CPI Seals Seat-Sharing Pact With DMK

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the ruling DMK. CPI will be contesting from five assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions among alliance partners to streamline seat allocations ahead of the assembly polls. The agreement was signed before Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu CPI secretary M Veerapandian.