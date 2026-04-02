Vijayawada Airport Terminal 80% Complete, To Be Ready in 5 Months: Airport Director

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmi Kantha Reddy said on Wednesday that the new terminal building at Vijayawada Airport is 80 per cent complete, with authorities setting a revised deadline of five months to finish the remaining work after delays caused by inadequate contractor support.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Around 80 per cent of the work on the new terminal has been completed, while 20 per cent remains pending. Due to inadequate support from the contractor, there have been some delays in the project.

However, a deadline of five months has now been set to complete the remaining work. Efforts are underway to resolve all pending issues at the earliest, and the new terminal is expected to be operational soon, providing improved facilities and services to passengers."

Highlighting broader developments in the aviation sector, Reddy said the Union Cabinet has approved the modified Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN, aimed at making air travel more accessible, affordable, and inclusive across the country.

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Under the revamped scheme, 100 airports and 200 heliports are to be developed in hilly states, Union Territories, the northeastern region, and aspirational districts, he said. The initiative adopts a challenge mode for aerodrome development, allowing states and Union Territories to nominate projects based on demand and readiness, thereby accelerating infrastructure growth.

"Aerodromes are being provided with three years of operation and maintenance support, reducing manpower costs and ensuring sustainability," a government official said. “A state-supported framework has also been introduced to ensure active participation and commitment from state governments.”

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"In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, support is being provided for aircraft acquisition to promote the domestic aircraft manufacturing ecosystem," the official added. “Through the development of new airports, heliports, and water aerodromes, the scheme seeks to enhance regional connectivity, create opportunities in remote areas, and ensure balanced and sustainable growth of the aviation sector in India.”

The UDAN scheme, which focuses on boosting regional air connectivity, is also aimed at improving access to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities while keeping air travel affordable. Additionally, the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support has been extended from three to five years to enhance the commercial viability of regional routes.