Vijay’s Garage Boasts BMW 530, Lexus; Has Total Assets Worth Rs 603 Cr | Here's His Annual Income

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay who has entered Tamil Nadu's electoral fray for the first time, has declared total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in his nomination affidavit filed in Chennai on Monday. Vijay is making his electoral debut from two seats: Perambur and Tiruchi East, under his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A major portion of Vijay’s wealth is in movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which includes land in Kodaikanal and properties in Chennai, are valued at Rs 198.62 crore. The affidavit also lists out bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash. He also owns 883 grams of gold and silver worth around Rs 15 lakh.

Luxury Cars Owned

Vijay’s portfolio includes several high-end vehicles such as BMW 530, Toyota Lexus, Toyota Vellfire and BMW i7.

Income Details

For the financial year 2024–25, Vijay reported an income of Rs 184.53 crore. His earnings come from self-employment, interest income and rent.

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Loans Extended

The actor has extended multiple loans and advances. These include:

Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand

Rs 3.02 crore to his father S. A. Chandrasekar

Rs 20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and Kokilambal Educational Trust

Rs 12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha Vijay

Wife Sangeetha's Assets

Vijay's wife Sangeetha owns assets worth Rs 15.76 crore, including Rs 15.51 crore in movable assets and Rs 25 lakh in immovable property.

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No Loans or Criminal Cases

Vijay has declared no outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions. He also stated that there are no criminal cases or convictions against him.

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