Vijay’s TVK Assures Allies No Cabinet Posts for AIADMK Rebels After CPM, VCK Objections

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has assured its alliance after speculation over possible cabinet berths for rebel AIADMK MLAs, which triggered sharp reactions from supporting parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties.

The clarification came from Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who said the alliance led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay remains united and that the government has no plans to reward breakaway AIADMK legislators with ministerial positions.

The controversy erupted after reports suggested that some rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting the TVK-led government could be accommodated during the upcoming cabinet expansion.

‘Cabinet Should Function Like One Family’: TVK

Aadhav Arjuna told the chief minister, Vijay, wants the cabinet to function “like one family” and ensure representation for parties that extended support to the government.

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“The chief minister wants the cabinet to function like one family. He wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the cabinet,” Arjuna said.

He also reiterated that the TVK alliance remains intact and added that Vijay would soon announce the cabinet expansion.

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Further, he said that the AIADMK had not demanded ministerial positions and accused both the DMK and AIADMK of abandoning ideological positions in the past for politics.

Left Parties Warn Against AIADMK Entry

The speculation around AIADMK’s possible inclusion in the coalition had triggered immediate pushback from the CPI(M) and other Left parties supporting the Vijay government from outside.

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) secretary P. Shanmugam reiterated that the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to provide outside support to the TVK government.

“We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government. There has been no change in that position,” Shanmugam said.

The statement effectively put pressure on the ruling coalition to avoid bringing AIADMK rebels into the ministry.

VCK Yet to Decide on Joining Cabinet

Meanwhile, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party would take a final decision on joining the Tamil Nadu cabinet only after internal consultations with senior leaders and functionaries.

Thirumavalavan revealed that most members during the party’s high-level committee meeting had favoured joining the government, though the VCK eventually decided to extend unconditional support instead.

“We respect the invitation from TVK. Now they are once again inviting us to join the cabinet. We will discuss it with party functionaries and announce our decision,” he said.