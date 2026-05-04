Vikramshila Setu Collapse: 25-Metre Slab of Bridge Collapses into Ganga; Disaster Averted as Traffic is Diverted

A portion of the Vikramshila Setu was damaged on late Sunday night, the bridge is a vital lifeline over the Ganga River. At approximately 1:10 AM, a pillar gave way, sending a massive concrete slab plunging into the river below. While the incident caused immediate panic, a swift response from local law enforcement prevented what could have been a tragic loss of life.

How the Collapse Unfolded

The crisis began to manifest late Sunday evening. Around 11:33 PM, observers noticed that pillar number 133 had started to sink into the riverbed. The situation escalated rapidly; by 11:55 PM, the pillar was tilting at a dangerous angle.

Recognizing the imminent danger, police personnel stationed on the bridge alerted senior officials. Bhagalpur Range IG Vivek Kumar, alongside SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav and Navgachhiya SP Rajesh Kumar, moved instantly to suspend all vehicular movement. The bridge was successfully evacuated just over an hour before the final collapse at 1:10 AM.

"Around 12:35 in the night, a slab started sinking near pillar number 133. Due to the presence of mind of our local officer and SHO, people were evacuated from there. As soon as people were evacuated, within 15 minutes, a slab fell into the river Ganga. There was no vehicle on that slab. The bridge has been sealed from the Bhagalpur and Navgachhia sides. Traffic has been stopped. We cannot start the alternative route at night. Those who want to come to Bhagalpur can come from the Munger side. We are looking for an alternative arrangement..." — DM Naval Kishore Choudhary

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#WATCH | Bhagalpur, Bihar: DM Naval Kishore Choudhary says, "Around 12:35 in the night, a slab started sinking near pillar number 133. Due to the presence of mind of our local officer and SHO, people were evacuated from there. As soon as people were evacuated, within 15 minutes,… https://t.co/EAQO76nQl3 pic.twitter.com/buezb3x9N1 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

Connectivity Cut Between North and South Bihar

The Vikramshila Setu is not just a bridge; it is a critical artery for the region. Its closure has effectively severed the direct link between Navgachhia and Bhagalpur, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Vikramshila Setu: At a Glance

Inauguration: Opened in 2001 by then-Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Length: Spans 4.7 kilometers across the Ganga.

Connectivity: Acts as a primary link between North and South Bihar.

Daily Impact: Traditionally carries over 100,000 people and thousands of vehicles daily.

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To manage the resulting gridlock, the district administration has implemented diversions. Heavy vehicles are being halted at entry points such as Ghongha, Sabour, Jagdishpur, and Kajreli to prevent a total standstill within Bhagalpur city.

Negligence or Accident? Residents Demand Answers

The collapse has sparked a heated debate regarding the maintenance of the 26-year-old structure. While the bridge is essential for connecting Bihar with Jharkhand, locals suggest that the warning signs were ignored for weeks.

Reports indicate that the protection wall for the pillar had collapsed nearly a month ago. Many residents believe that if the administration had initiated repairs then, the main structure would have remained intact. Furthermore, claims have surfaced that the bridge has not undergone significant maintenance in eight years, leading to the eventual weakening of pillar number 133.

Current Status and Travel Alternatives