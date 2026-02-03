'Vindictively Deleted Names': Mamata Attacks Election Commission In Delhi Over SIR, Compares Poll Body To 'Parrot'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of 'vindictively deleting' the names of already enlisted voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state. Her remarks came at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

"They are 8100 micro observers, but none of them are listening to anyone. My question is why the authorities seem to have no role to play," she said in a fresh attack on the poll body. Reiterating her respect for the institution of the ECI, she went on to imply that the poll body seems not to be working independently, but more like a 'parrot', mirroring the Centre's political agenda, with no voice of its own.

"58 lakh names have already been deleted from the voter list," she added. She spoke in the presence of the SIR 'affected' people, all of whom were clad in black clothers, as a sign of protest.

The Bengal CM has been in the national capital since Sunday, along with the SIR 'affected' families, to meet the Election Commission officials. According to reports, she is likely to appear before the Supreme Court tomorrow for the hearing of her petition against the ECI over the SIR in the poll-bound state.

Advertisement

The Bengal CM had met Election Commission officials on Monday, including the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a sign of protest over the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal, she came clad in black shawls, and said “I have never seen an Election Commission like this, one that is so arrogant."

"What was the need of conducting SIR in poll-bound states? And even if it had to be done, why was only West Bengal targeted while the BJP-led Assam could be left out of it?" she had questioned earlier. Notably, both West Bengal and Assam are set to have assembly elections in 2026.

Advertisement