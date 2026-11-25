Mumbai: Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's production company, Color Yellow Media Entertainment, in the Bombay High Court. Along with two other corporations, Amazon MGM Studios is named in the commercial lawsuit.

The development was confirmed by Bhanushali to Bollywood Hungama. The producer responded, "The case is subjudice," when asked about the issue and the rationale behind the lawsuit. All I can tell is that, yes, I have filed a lawsuit against Aanand L. Rai.

What Is The Legal Dispute About?

According to case details accessed by Bollywood Hungama, the commercial suit was filed on October 12, 2026, and formally registered on November 19. Apart from Colour Yellow Media Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, AVS Studios Private Limited and Amazon Seller Services Private Limited have also been listed as respondents.

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear the case on December 1, 2026; it is already in the pre-admission stage. The specifics of Bhanushali's accusations and the disagreement between the parties are yet unknown, though.

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Could Amazon's Involvement Be Linked To 'Nayyi Navelli'?

Amazon's position among the respondents has brought attention to the Yami Gautam film Nayyi Navelli, even if the legal matter is still unclear. Color Yellow and Amazon produced the movie, and Bhanushali's name was listed in the "Special Thanks" portion of the credits.

This has led to speculation within industry circles about whether the dispute could be connected to the film. However, there is no confirmation that Nayyi Navelli is at the centre of the legal proceedings. The matter could also involve another commercial arrangement between the parties.

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