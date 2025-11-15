Updated 15 November 2025 at 18:34 IST
Violation Of Law Or Security Concern? British Woman, Pak Man Detained From India-Nepal Border
UP Police arrested British national Sumitra Shakeel and Pakistani citizen Hassan Amman at Rupaidiha checkpost in Bahraich for entering India illegally without valid visas. Investigation is underway.
Bahraich: Border security agencies at the Rupaidiha International Checkpost on the India-Nepal border detained two foreign nationals, a British woman and a Pakistani man, for illegally entering India without valid visa. The arrests were made as both of them were attempting to cross into Rupaidiha, Uttar Pradesh, via Nepal.
The detained individuals have been identified as Sumitra Shakeel, a British woman, and Hassan Amman, a Pakistani citizen. Police confirmed that upon detention, neither was found to have the necessary and valid visas required for entry into India. The incident occurred at the critical Rupaidiha International Checkpost, a high-traffic crossing point between India and Nepal. Border security personnel immediately detained the two foreign nationals after irregularities were discovered in their travel documents.
Police and various border security agencies are currently questioning them. The authorities are actively investigating the full circumstances of their illegal entry and working to verify their identities, background, and motives for attempting to enter India through this sensitive route.
The security establishment remains on high alert at the India-Nepal border, and such arrests underscore the continuous efforts by border forces to maintain a strict watch against illegal cross-border movement, particularly by individuals lacking proper authorisation. The case has been handed over to the relevant authorities for a thorough investigation to ascertain whether the illegal entry was merely a violation of immigration law or if it was linked to any larger security concerns.
Further details are awaited as the questioning of the foreign nationals is still underway.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 18:34 IST