Violence Erupts During Demolition Of Mosque On Encroached Land In Bandra, Cops Injured In Stone Pelting

Mumbai: Violence erupted in Bandra's Garib Nagar area on Wednesday during Western Railway's anti-encroachment drive. Tensions broke out after a mosque, allegedly built on railway land, was being demolished.

Locals allegedly pelted stones and buckets at police officials during the demolition drive. Thereafter, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry crowd.

The stone pelting reportedly continued for nearly 30 minutes, creating panic in the area. Several women and youths were seen aggressively confronting officials as riot control teams rushed into the locality to bring the situation under control.

As per reports, six police officials and four protesters were injured in the incident.

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The Western Railways launched a five-day demotion drive on Tuesday morning, clearing illegal structures for railway expansion.

Western Railway said, "The Bandra encroachment clearance drive is paving the way for safer rail operations, critical infrastructure upgrades, and a better future for lakhs of passengers."