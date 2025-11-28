'Violent Clashes, Stranded Passengers': Punjab On Edge As State Roadways, PRTC Staff Stage Protest

Sangur: The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), protesting the Kilometre Scheme and demanding job regularisation, turned violent in Sangrur and Ludhiana on Friday.

The strike began after police reportedly detained several union leaders in late-night and early-morning raids, leading to the complete shutdown of the state-run bus services. Thousands of commuters were left stranded, triggering public outrage. Passengers across the state, particularly in major hubs such as Sangrur, Patiala and Ludhiana, faced severe issues because they were unaware of halted bus services and were forced to rely on expensive private transportation.

In Sangrur, a serious confrontation erupted between protesters and the police. Workers reportedly climbed onto buses with bottles of petrol and tried to set a vehicle on fire. The police intervened quickly, using a fire extinguisher to stop the attempt. In Ludhiana, several reports of clashes were made at the main bus stand.

To pressure the government, some protesters climbed atop water tanks, issuing immolation threats.

Government Reaction

The state government reacted strongly by arresting several union leaders and quickly taking action against the protesters. The union leaders strongly disagree with these arrests, calling them an attack on their democratic rights. They argue that the government should be talking to them instead of trying to silence them.

Protesters' Demands

The striking employees are determined to stop the Kilometre Scheme. They believe this scheme is an attempt to privatise (sell to private companies) public transport, which they say will risk the jobs and livelihoods of thousands of temporary workers. Immediate cancellation of the scheme's tenders (bids). The government must keep its promises to make its jobs permanent. The government is now under intense pressure to address two major problems: getting the buses running again and mitigating the growing anger among employees.