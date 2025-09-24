Violent Ladakh Protests: Four People Dead, Over 60 Including 32 Police & Army Personnel Injured As Statehood Demand Escalates

Leh: At least four people were killed and over 60 were injured in Ladakh during protests demanding statehood for the union territory.

The number of injured includes 32 police and Army personnel, according to officials. Among the injured was an officer of SSP rank, sources said. Among the injured were 17 CRPF personnel and 15 Leh police personnel.

Over a dozen teams, led by inspector and sub-inspector rank officers, have been formed by the Ladakh police to apprehend the accused involved in the vandalism. The teams are conducting raids at multiple locations across the region. Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Leh-Kargil border to prevent anyone from escaping to Kargil and Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP office in Leh was also set ablaze by protesters.

Police used tear gas and batons and also resorted to stone pelting to disperse the crowd that had gathered to press their demands during the violent agitation.

Amid Fresh Protests, Prohibitory Orders Issued

The protests, which began on September 10, were led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), an independent organization that called for a 35-day hunger strike.

Fresh protests have erupted in the union territory after LAB resolved to continue their hunger strike until their main demands are met.

In an attempt to curb further unrest in the region, the administration in Leh has issued prohibitory orders that ban assemblies, processions and certain public expressions following violent protests over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate’s order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, marches and rallies without prior written approval, and the use of vehicles fitted with loudspeakers unless authorised by competent authority. Statements deemed likely to disturb public peace have also been barred.

The measures follow clashes where protesters, angered by the hospitalization of two hunger strikers including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, torched the BJP office in Leh, set a vehicle ablaze, and confronted security forces.

Major Demands of Protesters:

1. Statehood for Ladakh: Protesters argue that the Union Territory status has deprived Ladakh of self-governance and certain protections it enjoyed before becoming a UT.

2. Inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution: Protesters seek this inclusion to safeguard the tribal status of the Union Territory.

3. Establishment of a separate Public Service Commission: Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demand a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh to address unemployment issues.

4. Two parliamentary seats for Ladakh: Protesters advocate for two Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory, instead of the current single seat, to ensure power is shared between the Centre and the region, rather than being solely controlled by the Centre.

‘Smells of Conspiracy’: Ladakh LG on Protests

Regarding the violent protest, Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta said, "In a democratic system, protesting is a right. However, it must be done in a peaceful manner. For the past two days, attempts were been made to incite people, and the protest held here was compared to those held in Bangladesh and Nepal. This smells of a conspiracy behind the protest. When police were deployed to control the law and order situation, a CRPF vehicle was torched. During the protest, DG's vehicle was attacked with stones. If this protest had not been stopped, then these people (protestors) would have ruined the entire city of Leh."

"A probe will be conducted to determine the involvement of individuals from outside Ladakh in the protest. Who is responsible for the people who have died today? It is those people who incited the protest. Such things cannot be tolerated...I want to ensure peace is maintained in Ladakh," he added.

BJP Accuses Congress of Instigating Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang, who represents Upper Leh, of "instigating" violence during protests in Ladakh, claiming that numerous photos have surfaced of him.

The clashes erupted in Leh during protests over the demands of statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra said that attempts were made to "portray" that protests were being led by Gen Z.

Patra said, "Today, in Ladakh, attempts were made to portray some protests as being led by Gen Z. However, when investigated, it was discovered that these protests were not led by Gen Z, but by Congress. Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang is the councillor from the Upper Leh ward. He is the main instigator, and numerous photos have surfaced of him and his workers instigating the violence. He can also be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office... A video of this has also surfaced, and the BJP has also posted it. Councillor Stanzin Tsepang is with Rahul Gandhi (in a photograph)."

The BJP MP accused Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi of "repeatedly instigating" situations similar to what had happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi, in collaboration with George Soros, is working to "break" the country.

He asserted, "Congress has nefarious designs. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is Congress's main line... This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros, since they cannot win through the people, so we are working to break the country. Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly instigating the situation in the country that has happened in Bangladesh, Nepal, and is currently unfolding in the Philippines. What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?"

Patra warned that citizens will respond to those who try to break the country.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should listen carefully...this is Bharatvarsha, a civilisation of thousands of years... The citizens have the ability to distinguish between good and bad. The people know what their PM is doing for them... Even the biggest leaders acknowledge India's strength. We are growing at a rate of 7.8%... While some people are trying to incite violence, the public knows everything. If you try to break the country, the country knows how to respond. The people will respond..." the BJP leader stated.

Sonam Wangchuk Refutes Claim

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk dismissed these allegations and said that he doesn't believe the Congress holds such influence over Ladakh youths to mobilise them for protests.

"Congress doesn't have such influence here that it can manage to get 5000 youth on the roads," Wangchuk said in a press conference.

Wangchuk added that the councillor did deliver a remark in anger because the two people who were hospitalised yesterday belonged to his village, but believed that Congress does not have enough hold to influence the youth.

"A Congress councillor yesterday reached a hospital in anger because two people from his village were hospitalised, but Congress does not have such influence," he said.

He, however, condemned the way of the protest and also appealed for peace.

"I believe that this was their frustration, but this was not an ideal way. I am again stating the reason: they have been venting their frustration for many years. This youth used to study at home, but when there were no results, their parents started taunting them, and that's why their anger manifested in this way. The political parties here are incompetent and inefficient in guiding the youth. So this is their frustration that is coming out," he said.