VIP Treatment Behind Bars? Questions Raised Over Special Privileges for Twisha’s Husband Samarth & Mother-in-Law Giribala

Bhopal: Accused Judge Giribala and her son and co-accused Samarth Singh are receiving special facilities inside the jail hospital in what is being described as VVIP treatment, triggering widespread outrage in the Twisha Sharma death case.

According to sources, both Giribala and Samarth continue to remain in the jail hospital long after their arrest, despite standard protocols for undertrials. While Samarth Singh has been allowed to stay on medical grounds citing an injury, Judge Giribala has been accommodated in the hospital ward primarily on the pretext of “security concerns.”

The development has raised serious questions about preferential treatment being extended to influential accused in a high-profile case that has shocked Bhopal. Many locals and legal observers have expressed dismay over what they term as “VIP culture” persisting even behind bars.

“Giribala is getting VVIP treatment in the jail hospital,” a source familiar with the jail administration said, pointing out that such facilities are rarely extended to ordinary prisoners.

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The Twisha Sharma case has remained in the spotlight since the young woman’s death, with allegations of powerful connections and possible influence peddling surfacing repeatedly during the investigation. The presence of a judicial officer among the accused has further intensified public scrutiny.

Authorities have so far maintained silence on the exact reasons and duration for which the two will continue to receive hospital accommodation. No official statement has been issued clarifying whether this arrangement is temporary or if any special permissions were granted by senior officials.

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