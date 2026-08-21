Viral 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' Protest Poster Fake, No Nod For Jantar Mantar, Says Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that no permission has been granted for any protest on the issue of reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, calling videos circulating on social media claiming otherwise "false and misleading".

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Various videos are circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest on the issue of reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, which is false and misleading."

The police clarified that no permission has been granted to anyone to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

"It is further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the New Delhi District," Delhi Police said.

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The police advised people not to amplify, forward, rely on or circulate unverified information regarding the alleged protest permission.

Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited.

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Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news.

The clarification came following the organisation's official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers, shared a poster on Thursday announcing a "peaceful protest" at Jantar Mantar and urging people to join the gathering at 2 pm on August 21.