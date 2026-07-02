Viral 'Rudraksha Girl' Monalisa's Husband Farman Khan Denied Bail Over Allegations Of Marrying Minor

Prayagraj: Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa Bhosle's husband Farman Khan has reportedly been denied anticipatory bail in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case filed against him for marrying a minor girl.

Khan's bail plea was rejected by a special POCSO court in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Who Is Monalisa?

Monalisa is a teenager who became an overnight sensation in India after her photographs from the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral on social media. She was selling rudraksh garlands at the Triveni Sangam when her amber eyes and distinctive features made her popular on social media.

She instantly became popular with influencers, media persons and fans surrounding her at the mela. Following the immense popularity, she was also offered modelling roles.

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Monalisa's Wedding

Monalisa marries Farman Khan | Image: ANI

Monalisa tied knots with her boyfriend in an inter-faith wedding, that took place at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple, Kerala.

Revealing that they dated for six months, groom Farman Khan said, “These six months were like sixty years of love that is why we decided to get married. We met during a shoot for the film. We were working together. We talked. Monalisa proposed, I initially refused, but Monalisa convinced me."

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‘Love Jihad' & Kidnapping Claims

Following the wedding there were also claims of ‘love jihad’, an allegation that the couple outrightly rejected. Monalisa's parents had filed a complaint, alleging that their daughter was kidnapped in a bid to convert her religion.

“This is not love jihad. Both of us follow our own religions, but we also respect all religions. We are both humans first. None of us converted. We both love each other and hence got married,” Khan said.

Monalisa also refuted the allegations, stating, “We married as per Hindu customs. I follow all the religions. My father wanted to marry someone else, but I refused. He didn't attend our marriage.”

Probe Reveals Monalisa's Age

Days after the wedding, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) found that Monalisa was a minor at the time of her marriage to Uttar Pradesh-based actor and model Farman Khan last month. The NCST probe found that Monalisa's actual date of birth is December 30, 2009, making her 16 years, 2 months and 12 days old when she married Khan on March 11, 2026.

Investigators also revealed that a forged birth certificate, showing Monalisa to be an adult, was used by the couple to get married.