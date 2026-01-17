Viral Video Captures Group Of Men Brutally Attacking 2 With Swords And Sticks On Dehradun Street, 5 Arrested | VIDEO

Dehradun: A video showing a mob of people assaulting two people in Dehradun's Selakui area has recently surfaced on social media. The incident, which has been captured on CCTV, has prompted police intervention, after stirring panic among the local people. Five people have been arrested by the police after the video went viral on social media.

The footage shows a group of people attacking two individuals out in the open. A few bystanders can also be spotted at the scene as several men continue to beat the two with stick-like, sharp-edged weapons with no fear of being held accountable by the local authorities. The motive behind the assault has not been determined yet. Vehicles can also be seen parked alongside the road where the violence was taking place.

According to reports, the clash involved two groups and escalated into a violent confrontation on the streets of Selakui. The altercation that led to this blatant and concerning display of violence in a public area has not been captured in the footage, as it only shows the group of people thrashing the two individuals. The video also shows the men exiting the site within the span of a few minutes after assaulting the victims.

The victim, Neeraj Adhikari, a resident of Kashipur, registered a complaint against the men for the life-threatening assault on him, and his friend. Besides the official complaint, the video amassed enough attention to trigger prompt police action following the Dehradun Superintendent of Police's instructions.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Selakui police station. No immediate police action can be spotted in the video. However, a search operation was launched to investigate further and ascertain the reason behind this brutal assault, police sources have said. As of now, five people, all aged between 18 and 21 years of age, have been arrested. The ones arrested include, Ayush Pal, and Archit Rai from Varanasi, Tubhyam Jain from Indore, Vatsalya Jha from Gurugram, and a local resident, Kabir Raj Singh.

The police have said that these men assaulted the two over a minor scuffle, details of which have not been revealed yet. All five who have been arrested are students of a private educational institution. The police have also made necessary correspondence with the institution following the arrests.