Viral Video Claims Grenade Attack on Gurdaspur DC Office; Punjab Police Dismisses as Rumor

The attackers reportedly recorded video footage while allegedly executing the act. Accompanied by direct warnings to law enforcement, the speaker in the video cautioned police officials against "harassing" his associates without cause. The alarming video rapidly gained traction online, raising widespread security concerns among citizens and public officials regarding the safety of vital administrative facilities in the border district. Upon receiving information about the viral video, senior police officials immediately dispatched anti-sabotage units, forensic teams, and explosive detection squads to inspect the entire DC office premises.

Following an extensive physical sweep of the complex, security personnel confirmed that no explosive material, blast residue, or structural damage was found anywhere on the site.



Addressing the media, senior police authorities firmly clarified that no security breach or detonation had taken place at the administrative complex. Official statements confirmed that the claims propagated in the video were entirely baseless, characterising the incident as a deliberate attempt by criminal elements to spread panic and disrupt public peace.



Police have launched a cyber inquiry to track the digital origin of the video and identify those involved in manufacturing and circulating the false claims. Authorities warned that strict legal action under relevant cybersecurity and public safety laws will be initiated against individuals spreading misinformation.



Local officials reassured the public that security surrounding major government installations remains heightened and that daily operations at the Gurdaspur DC office continue as normal. Authorities also appealed to residents to refrain from sharing unverified video clips and to rely solely on official police statements for verified news.