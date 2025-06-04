Virat Kohli Credits Wife Anushka Sharma with Unwavering Support After RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Win

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy after 18 long years. During IPL ceremony Virat Kohli took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In an emotional post-match conversation, Kohli credited Anushka for standing by him through the highs and lows of his cricketing journey.

Anushka’s Role in Kohli’s Journey

Kohli, who has been the face of RCB since the league’s inception, reflected on how Anushka has been a constant presence in his life, attending matches and sharing in the team’s struggles. “She’s been coming here and supporting RCB since 2014, so it’s been 11 years for her as well,” Kohli said, visibly emotional. “She’s been there relentlessly—coming to the games, watching the tough ones, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin—it’s something you can’t really explain in words.”

Special Moment for Anushka

Anushka Sharma, was present in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cheering for RCB as they secured a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings. As the final wicket fell, Kohli rushed to the stands to embrace Anushka, sharing a heartfelt moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Fans Celebrate the Power Couple

The emotional exchange between Kohli and Anushka resonated deeply with fans, many of whom praised their bond and resilience over the years. Social media was flooded with tributes, memes, and videos capturing the couple’s celebration, with many calling Anushka “RCB’s lucky charm”.

RCB’s Long-Awaited Victory

Kohli, who has remained loyal to the franchise despite years of heartbreak, also dedicated the win to the fans and his longtime friend AB de Villiers. “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team,” Kohli said. “I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling.”