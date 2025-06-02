Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune in Bengaluru In Legal Trouble Yet Again! This Time for Violating Tobacco Rules, Manager & Staff Named in FIR | Image: Instagram/One8 Commune

A fresh controversy has hit One8 Commune, the Bengaluru branch of the restaurant chain backed by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The Bengaluru outlet has landed in legal trouble yet again after the Cubbon Park Police filed an FIR against the establishment for violating public health laws and anti-smoking regulations under the COTPA Act.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for allegedly allowing smoking in non-designated areas within the premises. The case has been registered against the bar and restaurant’s manager and staff, not Kohli personally.

May 29 Raid Sparked Action

The FIR was registered days after a raid, as part of a routine compliance inspection, was conducted by Bengaluru Police on May 29. Authorities noted violations and recorded a non-cognizable report (NCR). After securing permission from the local court, an FIR was officially registered over the weekend.

According to reports, the venue failed to maintain a designated smoking zone - a clear breach of COTPA rules. A suo motu complaint has been initiated.

Not the First Violation for One8 Commune

Launched in December 2023, the Bengaluru outlet of One8 Commune is one of several branches across Indian metros, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. However, it has frequently made headlines for the wrong reasons.

This is not the first time Kohli’s One8 Commune has come under scrutiny in Bengaluru. In July 2024, the same branch, located on Kasturba Road near the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, was booked for operating beyond permitted hours, reportedly staying open until 1:30 AM, past the 1 AM deadline set by city authorities.

The case was filed after multiple complaints from nearby residents about loud music and late-night disturbances.

Later, in December 2024, the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) had issued a notice to the restaurant for alleged fire safety violations, including operating without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

Earlier in 2023, the Mumbai outlet of One8 Commune also faced criticism after a man from Tamil Nadu alleged he was denied entry for wearing traditional attire (veshti) - a controversy that had back then triggered outrage on social media.

No Statement Yet From One8 Management