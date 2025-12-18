Visibility Drops As Fog Engulfs North India, Delhi Airport Operates Under CAT-III System

New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) are currently being conducted under CAT-III conditions due to dense fog and sharply reduced visibility, officials said on Thursday.

As of now, 22 flight cancellations (11 departures and 11 arrivals) have been reported from IGIA, according to airport authorities.

Visuals from the airport showed the flight information display system flashing multiple delays, as low visibility continued to disrupt normal operations. While landings and take-offs are ongoing with the help of CAT III-enabled runways and aircraft, passengers may experience delays and rescheduling.

Airport authorities have advised travellers to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport, as weather conditions remain challenging. Further updates are awaited as visibility levels fluctuate.

IGIA is equipped with a state-of-the-art anti-fog landing system called CAT IIIB Instrument Landing System (ILS). ILS is a guidance system that helps planes land in low visibility conditions with the help of radio signals and sometimes high-intensity lighting arrays.

CAT III is a navigation system that helps planes land during dense fog and inclement weather conditions when visibility is low. It allows for landings with a minimum visibility of 50 metres.

Earlier during the day, the IGIA issued a fog advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations due to reduced visibility in the national capital.

In a post shared on X at 8:10 AM, Delhi Airport said, "Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers."

"For the latest flight status, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," post added on X.

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have reduced visibility in the early morning hours and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

Meanwhile, large parts of the capital were blanketed by a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort for residents. RK Puram was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 374, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB.

The Anand Vihar area is engulfed in a thick layer of toxic smog, with an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 415, classified as 'severe'. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) had invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with an AQI reported to be 349, placing the area in the 'very poor' category. The AQI around the Najafgarh area was a bit low, and reported to be 284, though it was surrounded by a toxic smog as well.

The Dhaula Kuan area this morning was blanketed by a layer of toxic smog, with the AQI in the area at 266, categorised as 'Poor'.

A thick layer of toxic smog enveloped the area outside ISBT Kashmere Gate, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 384.