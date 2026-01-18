Visibility Hits Zero As Blinding Fog Grips Delhi-NCR Amid Biting Cold Wave, Flight Ops Hit; GRAP-IV Curbs Return

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a 'double whammy' of environmental crises early Sunday morning as a thick blanket of dense fog coincided with hazardous air quality levels, forcing authorities to implement the strictest anti-pollution measures.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is unlikely to experience a cold wave over the next four days.

Iconic landmark areas such as India Gate and Kartavya Path observed engulfed by a thick layer of smog, with the visibility nearing zero.

Air Quality Hits 'Hazardous' Levels

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken a drastic turn for the worse. As of 7:00 am today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the capital touched a staggering 439, placing it firmly in the 'severe' category. Some real-time monitors in localised areas like Anand Vihar and Noida reported even higher figures, peaking near 600-700.

GRAP IV Invoked

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has re-invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order from the CAQM read.

The move has brought restrictions, including a ban on non-essential construction, shutdown of polluting industries, and limitations on diesel vehicles.

Zero Visibility and Biting Cold

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the region as "very dense fog" reduced visibility to near-zero meters at Palam and Safdarjung early this morning.

Flights Disrupted

At least 20 flights and over 30 trains arriving in or departing from Delhi have reported significant delays due to low visibility.

Health Advisory