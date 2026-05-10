'Visionary': Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's Appeal To WFH, Cut Down On Petrol, Gold Purchases Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to conserve fuel, revive work-from-home practices, and shift towards natural farming, calling it a "visionary" and decisive roadmap to make India a self-reliant and energy-secure nation. Shah said PM Modi's call reflects a clear direction for India to emerge as a "stable, strong and leading nation" amid global challenges like the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the Home Minister wrote, “In this era of global crisis, Modi ji has made a visionary appeal to the countrymen. His call for moderation in the use of petrol-diesel, promoting work from home, and abandoning chemical fertilizers to adopt natural farming is a clear roadmap for making India a self-reliant and energy-secure nation. This will prove decisive in establishing the country as a stable, strong, and leading nation amidst global challenges.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use petroleum products judiciously, and stressed on prioritising work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings just like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally... It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

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“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” he proposed.

On agriculture, Modi urged farmers to reduce their use of chemical fertilisers by at least 50 per cent and transition towards natural farming practices. He also encouraged the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps to replace diesel-run ones, reducing dependence on imported fuel in the farm sector as well. Reducing chemical fertiliser imports, he said, would both protect soil health and ease India's import bill.

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Continuing his list of requests for the citizens, amid this geopolitical crisis, the Prime Minister also stressed on reducing gold purchases, a commodity which holds significant emotional quotient among the middle class, especially during auspicious family occasions.