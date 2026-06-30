A Penny Mistake: Farmer Expecting Rs 2,000 Gets '1 Paisa' Under PM-Kisan Scheme, Govt Responds

Mumbai: A farmer from Maharashtra was left stunned after she received an SMS notification on her mobile phone that 1 paisa has been credited to her bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. Notably, 65-year-old Lakshmibai was expecting to receive Rs 2,000 instalment from the government.

The incident took place in Jevanala village, Bhandara district.

The farmer's family expressed their shock, adding that they were expecting to buy seeds and fertilizers from the money.

Govt Responds

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has issued a clarification over the shocking issue, stating that the ‘Re 0.01’ SMS received by Lakshmibai had been generated due to a technical glitch. It added that the message does not reflect the amount sent to Lakshmibai.

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According to officials, the original amount of Rs 2,000 was credited to the farmer's account.

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a Center sector scheme with a 100% funding from the Government of India. Under the scheme, an income support of ₹6,000/ per year in three equal installments of ₹2,000 is provided to all land holding farmer families. The fund are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, whose eligibility is identified by the State Government or the Union Territory administration.

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The PM-KISAN scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs) in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of the each crop cycle.