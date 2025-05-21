Visually Challenged Woman Brutally Attacked By Man on Mumbai Local Train Over Seat, Accused Apprehended

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old visually challenged woman was brutally attacked while returning home on a Central Railway local train from Kanjurmarg station to Titwala. The assault took place in a coach reserved for differently abled passengers.

The incident occurred on May 16 at around 9:10 p.m.

The accused, Mohammed Ismail Beg, a 40-year-old plumber, has been arrested by the police.

A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the accused, who is physically fit, had boarded the compartment designated for disabled individuals. When the victim requested a seat, he refused to vacate it, even after other passengers urged him to do so. This led to a heated argument.

The video shows the man brutally beating the woman.

At the time of the incident, the man was accompanied by his pregnant wife and their 10-year-old daughter.