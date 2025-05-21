com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 12:40 IST

Visually Challenged Woman Brutally Attacked By Man on Mumbai Local Train Over Seat, Accused Apprehended

The accused, Mohammed Ismail Beg, a 40-year-old plumber, has been arrested by the police

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Crime Against Women
Representational Image | Image: ANI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old visually challenged woman was brutally attacked while returning home on a Central Railway local train from Kanjurmarg station to Titwala. The assault took place in a coach reserved for differently abled passengers.

The incident occurred on May 16 at around 9:10 p.m.

The accused, Mohammed Ismail Beg, a 40-year-old plumber, has been arrested by the police.

A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the accused, who is physically fit, had boarded the compartment designated for disabled individuals. When the victim requested a seat, he refused to vacate it, even after other passengers urged him to do so. This led to a heated argument.

The video shows the man brutally beating the woman.

At the time of the incident, the man was accompanied by his pregnant wife and their 10-year-old daughter.

Complaints of molestation, assault, and issuing threats have been filed against the man. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have also booked his wife in connection with the case.

Published May 21st 2025, 12:39 IST