'Maa-Baap Ke Zinda Rehte Hue Bacche Ka Chala Jaana...': Father's Grief-Stricken Speech As Twisha Sharma Laid To Rest 12 Days After Mysterious Death

Bhopal: Actress and former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma was laid to rest on Sunday evening as grieving family members and loved ones gathered at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to say their last goodbyes to her. Struggling to keep his tears at bay, Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma addressed the people gathered at the condolence meeting held after the last rites.

“Aaj muhje ye realise hota hai ki maa-baap ke zinda rehte hue bacche ka chala jaana…(The passing away of children while their parents are still alive is heartbreaking),” Twisha's father said.

Remembering how his daughter took care of him and his wife, Navnidhi Sharma said, “Bacche jab bade ho jaata hai, to ulta ho jaata hai…maa-baap bacche jaise ho jaate hai...[Twisha] humara bacche jaisa khayal rakhti thi...Meri patni ka bohot khayal rakhti thi. (When children grow up, parents become like kids…Twisha used to take care of us as if we were kids.)”

The father also remembered the little things Twisha used to do, like wishing them “good night” and kissing her mother before going to bed. Recalling the little actions of his daughter, the grief-stricken father lamented, “Pata nahi uske bina kaise reh paayenge (I don't know how will we live without her).”

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Grieving Father Hopes For Justice

During the condolence meeting, Navnidhi Sharma also expressed hope that his daughter will get justice.

Twisha's Mysterious Death

Twisha Sharma, who was 33 years old, married to Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh just five months before she was found hanging from the rooftop of her matrimonial home under mysterious circumstances.

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Earlier suspected to be a case of suicide, Twisha's death mystery deepened as her family alleged that she was murdered. Suspicious heightened over the nature and the cause of her death since her husband went missing after her death.

Twisha's family also pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.