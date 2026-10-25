Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Narmada In MP’s Khargone: Congress Demands FIR After Recovery
Hundreds of voter ID cards, mostly from Indore's Rau Assembly seat, were found dumped in the Narmada River at Mandleshwar ghat in MP's Khargone district, triggering a political row as Congress demanded an FIR and a thorough probe.
- India News
- 1 min read
Khargone: Hundreds of voter ID cards, mostly from Indore's Rau Assembly seat, were found dumped in the Narmada River at Mandleshwar ghat in MP's Khargone district, triggering a political row as the Congress demanded an FIR and a thorough probe.
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