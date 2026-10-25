Updated 25 October 2026 at 22:53 IST Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Narmada In MP’s Khargone: Congress Demands FIR After Recovery Hundreds of voter ID cards, mostly from Indore's Rau Assembly seat, were found dumped in the Narmada River at Mandleshwar ghat in MP's Khargone district, triggering a political row as Congress demanded an FIR and a thorough probe.