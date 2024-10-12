Published 01:07 IST, October 12th 2024
Nation Wants To Know/ ‘Voters Prioritise National Politics Over Caste’: Fadnavis Blasts Rahul Gandhi’s Divisive Politics
Fadnavis criticized Rahul Gandhi’s approach, asserting that his strategies aim to maintain divisions within the country.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
‘Voters Prioritise National Politics Over Caste’: Fadnavis Blasts Rahul Gandhi’s Divisive Politics | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
01:05 IST, October 12th 2024