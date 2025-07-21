VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: How India Appoints Its Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his position, citing medical advice and the need to prioritise his health. His resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, comes into effect immediately.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar stated in his official letter.

The Vice President also extended gratitude to the President for her consistent support and the cordial working relationship they shared during his tenure. Dhankhar had assumed office in 2022, and his departure comes before completing the full five-year term.

How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

The Vice President of India holds the second-highest constitutional office and serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, playing a crucial role in legislative proceedings and parliamentary discipline.

The Vice President of India is elected through an indirect election process by the electoral college, as laid out in Article 66 of the Indian Constitution.

The Role of the Electoral College

Unlike the election of the President, which involves both Parliament and state legislatures, the Vice President is elected solely by an Electoral College consisting of members from both Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This includes not just the elected members but also the nominated ones.

Members of state legislative assemblies do not participate in this process, making it a parliamentary-centric election.

Voting Through Proportional Representation

The election is conducted through a secret ballot using the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote (STV). Each Member of Parliament is required to rank candidates in order of preference. This system is designed to ensure that the winning candidate has broad-based support across the political spectrum.

How the Votes Are Counted?

In order to get elected, a candidate must secure a quota of votes that is calculated based on the total number of valid votes polled. The formula used is:

Quota = (Total valid votes / 2) + 1

If no candidate receives the required quota in the first count, the candidate with the least number of first-preference votes is eliminated. The votes cast in their favour are then transferred to the remaining candidates according to the second preferences marked on those ballots. This process continues until one candidate reaches the quota.

Eligibility Criteria for Candidature

To be eligible, a candidate must:

Be a citizen of India.

Be at least 35 years old.

Be qualified to be elected as a Rajya Sabha member.

Not hold any office of profit under the Government.

The Election Commission of India supervises the entire process, from notification to result declaration.

With Dhankhar's resignation, attention now shifts to the upcoming Vice Presidential election, which will be key to maintaining the legislative continuity and balance in Parliament.