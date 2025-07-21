VP Jaideep Dhankhar Resigns Mid-Term: What Happens When a Vice President Quits Before Completing Tenure?

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post citing health concerns, marking a rare mid-term exit from the country's second-highest constitutional office. His resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, comes into effect immediately.

Appointed in August 2022, Dhankhar had served just under three years of his five-year term. A former Governor of West Bengal and seasoned politician, his decision to step down mid-way has drawn attention across political and constitutional circles.

What Happens When a Vice President Resigns Mid-Term?

As per Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President may resign by submitting a written notice to the President. Once accepted, the office becomes vacant with immediate effect.

As per Article 68(1) of the Constitution of India:

"An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term."

In case of resignation, death, removal, or otherwise, a new Vice President must be elected within six months of the vacancy arising.

Who Acts as VP in the Meantime?

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) takes over the functions of the Vice President in their capacity as ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, until a new Vice President is elected.

Election of a New Vice President

The Vice President is elected through an indirect election by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament. The election is conducted by a secret ballot under the system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote.