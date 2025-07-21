Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • VP Jaideep Dhankhar Resigns Mid-Term: What Happens When a Vice President Quits Before Completing Tenure?

Updated 21 July 2025 at 23:37 IST

VP Jaideep Dhankhar Resigns Mid-Term: What Happens When a Vice President Quits Before Completing Tenure?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned mid-term due to health reasons. The process to elect the new Vice President will take place within next six months.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
VP Jaideep Dhankar
VP Jaideep Dhankar | Image: X

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post citing health concerns, marking a rare mid-term exit from the country's second-highest constitutional office. His resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, comes into effect immediately.

Appointed in August 2022, Dhankhar had served just under three years of his five-year term. A former Governor of West Bengal and seasoned politician, his decision to step down mid-way has drawn attention across political and constitutional circles.

What Happens When a Vice President Resigns Mid-Term?

As per Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President may resign by submitting a written notice to the President. Once accepted, the office becomes vacant with immediate effect.

As per Article 68(1) of the Constitution of India:

"An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term."

In case of resignation, death, removal, or otherwise, a new Vice President must be elected within six months of the vacancy arising.

Who Acts as VP in the Meantime?

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) takes over the functions of the Vice President in their capacity as ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, until a new Vice President is elected.

Election of a New Vice President

The Vice President is elected through an indirect election by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament. The election is conducted by a secret ballot under the system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote.

Following Dhankhar’s resignation, the Election Commission is expected to announce a schedule soon. Political parties may begin strategising over potential candidates to ensure legislative continuity, especially in the Rajya Sabha, where the Vice President plays a crucial role.

ALSO READ: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: How India Appoints Its Vice President

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 21 July 2025 at 23:36 IST