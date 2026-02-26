VP Radhakrishnan Urges Graduates to Reject Colonial Mindset, Embrace Innovation

Srinagar: At the University of Kashmir’s 21st convocation, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan delivered a call to graduates: India must shed its colonial mindset to rise as a global leader in innovation and sustainable development.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that young minds should focus on Swadeshi solutions; ideas rooted in India’s own knowledge systems, resources, and needs.

“We need not feel inferior. The first step is to throw out our colonial mindset,” he declared, urging students to embrace confidence and originality.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 crisis, he recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indian scientists to develop a vaccine.

“Many doubted it, but India delivered one of the best vaccines for humanity. Meanwhile, Western economies were busy debating patents and pricing. Imagine, one dose could cost USD 7,500. How could the poor afford that?” he asked, highlighting India’s role in making life-saving innovation accessible.

Vice President praised Modi’s efforts in building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, said that Indian innovations are now widely recognized across the world.

“The whole world is open for you. It is your initiative, your enthusiasm, and your hard work that will place India at the top,” he told the graduating students.

He also announced that the central government has approved a major infrastructure project, the expansion of Srinagar International Airport, at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,600 crore, a move expected to boost connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Closing his address, Radhakrishnan urged the youth to lead the next wave of breakthroughs in sustainable development and global leadership.