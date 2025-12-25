VPN Banned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua District Amid National Security Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir: The Kathua district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has imposed a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) with immediate effect, citing concerns related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The directive prohibits the use of all VPN services within the territorial jurisdiction of Kathua, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order.

According to the order, the administration has noted that VPNs have allegedly been misused to spread misleading and provocative content, incite unrest, and facilitate unlawful and anti-national activities.

They further said that certain individuals and groups are misusing VPN services to bypass lawful cyber restrictions and gain access to banned websites, applications, and digital content. Such activities, the order states, pose a serious threat to public tranquillity, cyber security, and national security.

Official notice issued by the administration

The administration further The potential exploitation of VPNs for coordinating activities detrimental to law and order was also highlighted.

The move follows an assessment by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, who flagged the urgent need to regulate VPN usage in the district in the interest of public safety and digital governance.

