  • VPN Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar District After Kathua, Amid Security Concerns

Updated 26 December 2025 at 17:28 IST

VPN Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar District After Kathua, Amid Security Concerns

The Kishtwar district administration has immediately banned all VPN services, a move that follows a similar ban in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, citing concerns over cyber security, public order, and national security.

Vanshika Punera
VPN Ban Imposed in Doda District Over National Security Concerns
VPN Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar District After Kathua, Amid Security Concerns | Image: X/ Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir: The Kishtwar district administration has imposed a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) with immediate effect, citing concerns related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Pankaj Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. 

The directive prohibits the use of all VPN services within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order. 

The order applies to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes, and Internet Service Providers operating within the Kishtwar district. 

Official Notice issued by the administration

According to the order, the administration has noted that VPNs have allegedly been misused to spread misleading and provocative content, incite unrest, and facilitate unlawful and anti-national activities.

They further said that certain individuals and groups are misusing VPN services to bypass lawful cyber restrictions and gain access to banned websites, applications, and digital content. Such activities, the order states, pose a serious threat to public tranquillity, cyber security, and national security.

The administration also highlighted the potential exploitation of VPNs for coordinating activities detrimental to law and order. 

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be initiated against anyone found violating the directive, in accordance with the relevant provisions of law.

The move comes after the VPNs were also banned in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, citing similar concerns related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 26 December 2025 at 17:28 IST