VPN Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara District After Kishtwar, Amid Security Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir: The Kupwara district administration has imposed a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) with immediate effect, citing concerns related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

This move comes after the VPNs were also banned in the Kathua and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir, citing similar security concerns.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The directive prohibits the use of all VPN services within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order. The order applies to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes, and Internet Service Providers operating within the Kishtwar district.

Official Notice issued by the authorities

According to the order, the administration has noted that VPNs have allegedly been misused to spread misleading and provocative content, incite unrest, and facilitate unlawful and anti-national activities.

They further said that certain individuals and groups are misusing VPN services to bypass lawful cyber restrictions and gain access to banned websites, applications, and digital content. Such activities, the order states, pose a serious threat to public tranquillity, cyber security, and national security.

The administration also highlighted the potential exploitation of VPNs for coordinating activities detrimental to law and order.

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be initiated against anyone found violating the directive, in accordance with the relevant provisions of law.