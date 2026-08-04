'Vulgar, Objectifying': Vijay's TVK Moves Women's Panel Over Udhayanidhi's Trisha Remark

New Delhi: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged inappropriate remarks concerning actor Trisha during a public rally.

Labeling the comments ‘deeply troubling and offensive,’ the ruling party demanded action against the former deputy chief minister and announced plans to stage statewide demonstrations against him.

What's the row?

The controversy originates from a protest gathering held in Thanjavur on Monday regarding the Cauvery water dispute. During his address, Udhayanidhi targeted Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, asserting that Tamil Nadu has not obtained a single drop of Cauvery water while the chief minister remains indifferent.

The rally took a contentious turn when audience members began shouting "Trisha, Trisha." Udhayanidhi paused, smiled, and delivered what both the TVK and the BJP characterized as an offensive double entendre, provoking widespread condemnation.

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NCW's response

In its petition to the NCW, the TVK claimed that Udhayanidhi employed "offensive, double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos" directed at a prominent female public figure.

“Such language, delivered from a high-profile political platform, normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public space," the complaint said.

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The party contended that the statements fall well below the standards of decorum anticipated from public representatives, and called upon the women's panel to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and issue a notice to the DMK leader.

The TVK further insisted on an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi for what it termed "objectifying and vulgar rhetoric" directed at a woman, while also demanding that a police case be registered against him for allegedly outraging the modesty of women.

Oppn mounts attack

The remarks had earlier drawn a sharp response from TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan, who called them “absolutely disgusting".

“Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture and declining standards of the clan," Charan said.

The BJP also stepped up its criticism of the DMK leader, with state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy condemning Udhayanidhi's comments as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar, and shameful," while calling for his immediate arrest.