Published 11:36 IST, October 8th 2024
Wagoora–Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) Election Result 2024 LIVE- Abdul Majid Leads
Wagoora–Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) Election Result Live: Republic World brings to you the latest updates from the constituencies of J&K.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Wagoora–Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:21 IST, October 8th 2024