'Waka' Is A Symbol Of Our Shared Journey: PM Modi Hails India-New Zealand Ties At Diaspora Meet In Auckland

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed more than 10,000 members of the Indian diaspora at the 'Kia Ora Modi' community event in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday. PM Modi's visit to New Zealand is historic since he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years.

During the addressal, the Prime Minister highlighted the concept of 'waka', which he described as a symbol of the shared journey between India and New Zealand.

Hailing the friendship between the two countries, PM Modi said, “India-New Zealand relations have memory, friendship, values and a commitment. These relations are defined well by a beautiful tradition of New Zealand.”

He added, "For centuries, a word has been connecting the people here - waka. Waka is not just the name of a canoe, it is the symbol of our shared journey. Today, the 'waka' of India-New Zealand is ready to undertake a new journey. Before us, we have immense opportunities and the wind favours us."

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He further noted that from Auckland to Wellington, from Christchurch to Queenstown, the Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand is a vital part of this shared journey.

“I would like to acknowledge my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, all the colleagues from the New Zealand government, and the members of the Labour Party present here. This demonstrates the immense bipartisan support that exists for India-New Zealand relations. It also highlights the magnitude of the achievements and contributions of the Kiwi-Indian community,” PM Modi added.

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