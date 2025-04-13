Wall Collapse Claims Life of 67-Year-Old in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Saturday night where a 67-year-old man lost his life when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed during a severe dust storm. The horrifying moment was captured on CCTV, showing the man walking down a narrow lane when debris from the collapsing wall struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The incident occurred around 7 PM, and emergency services were immediately alerted, but the man succumbed to injuries.

Wall Collapse in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

According to sources, the wall collapse was triggered by the strong winds accompanying the dust storm. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The dust storm, which swept through the national capital, caused widespread disruptions, including uprooted trees, traffic congestion, and power outages in several areas. Civic bodies received numerous calls reporting damage, highlighting the storm's intensity.